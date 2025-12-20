Taipei knife attack: Police say suspect appeared to have acted alone; timeline points to advance planning

TAIPEI: Preliminary investigations indicate that the violent attacks at Taipei Main Station and Zhongshan station were carried out by a single suspect, Taipei police said on Saturday (Dec 20).

After searching the suspect's residences in Taipei and Taoyuan and questioning his parents, police concluded the case involved a lone individual carrying out random attacks.

The smoke bomb and knife attacks on Friday evening killed three victims and injured 11. Two remain in intensive care. The suspect later died after jumping from a building while fleeing police.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Chang Wen, was unemployed and had a prior criminal record, with outstanding warrants.

Police searched his residence following the attack and found petrol bombs at both his home and the hotel where he had been staying.

Meanwhile, Taiwan will strengthen police presence and deploy rapid-response units at public venues and crowded areas to ensure safety and social stability, President Lai Ching-te said.

While visiting the injured in hospital, Lai said he has instructed authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the suspect's background and motive, including whether there were any accomplices or anyone behind the attack.

Taiwan's Premier Cho Jung-tai said the attacks were "a deliberate act", although the motive was not immediately clear.

Police have released a timeline of the attack, which suggests it was carefully planned in advance.