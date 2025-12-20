Taipei knife attack: Police say suspect appeared to have acted alone; timeline points to advance planning
The smoke bomb and knife attacks at Taipei Main Station and Zhongshan Station killed three victims and injured 11.
TAIPEI: Preliminary investigations indicate that the violent attacks at Taipei Main Station and Zhongshan station were carried out by a single suspect, Taipei police said on Saturday (Dec 20).
After searching the suspect's residences in Taipei and Taoyuan and questioning his parents, police concluded the case involved a lone individual carrying out random attacks.
The smoke bomb and knife attacks on Friday evening killed three victims and injured 11. Two remain in intensive care. The suspect later died after jumping from a building while fleeing police.
The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Chang Wen, was unemployed and had a prior criminal record, with outstanding warrants.
Police searched his residence following the attack and found petrol bombs at both his home and the hotel where he had been staying.
Meanwhile, Taiwan will strengthen police presence and deploy rapid-response units at public venues and crowded areas to ensure safety and social stability, President Lai Ching-te said.
While visiting the injured in hospital, Lai said he has instructed authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the suspect's background and motive, including whether there were any accomplices or anyone behind the attack.
Taiwan's Premier Cho Jung-tai said the attacks were "a deliberate act", although the motive was not immediately clear.
Police have released a timeline of the attack, which suggests it was carefully planned in advance.
ATTACK WAS PLANNED IN ADVANCE
At 3pm on Friday, Chang first set fire to motorcycles and cars on Chang'an East Road in Taipei.
At around 5pm, he set fire to his rented flat, before proceeding to Taipei Main Station to carry out the attack.
Chang, who was wearing a gas mask, black cap, goggles and a bulletproof vest, pulled a foldable trolley carrying smoke bombs to an underground passage near Exit M7 of Taipei Main Station, where he threw a smoke bomb and stabbed a 57-year-old man surnamed Yu who tried to stop him. Yu later died of his injuries.
Chang then returned to a nearby hotel - which he had checked in just two days earlier - where he retrieved more knives and smoke bombs.
Thereafter, he headed to the area near Zhongshan station and barged into the Eslite department store where he slashed several victims.
Chang later died after jumping from the building while attempting to evade arrest.
Chang was unemployed and had previously worked as a security guard.
Police understand that Chang was dismissed from the military two years ago for alcohol-related issues, and has not been in contact with his family for some time.
Security was ramped up across the island following the attacks.
Violent crime is rare in Taiwan, though an attack in 2014 horrified the normally peaceful island when a man went on a stabbing spree on Taipei's metro, killing four people. He was executed for the killings in 2016.