Taiwan foreign minister arrives in Eswatini after president's trip blocked

TAIPEI: Taiwan Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung arrived in Eswatini saying Taipei would not be held back by "authoritarian forces", ​after the government accused China of pressuring three African states to ‌block overflight permission for President Lai Ching-te.

Taiwan last week said the Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar unilaterally revoked flight permits for its presidential aircraft to cross airspace they manage on a ​planned trip to Eswatini, one of Taiwan's 12 diplomatic allies.

It marked ​the first time a Taiwan president cancelled an entire foreign trip ⁠due to denial of airspace access, representing what appeared to be a ​new Chinese strategy to curb the island’s international engagement.

Late on Saturday (Apr 26), Lin posted a picture ​on Facebook of himself getting off a private jet upon arrival in the small southern African kingdom, formerly known as Swaziland.

"In that moment, I felt the deep friendship between Taiwan ​and Eswatini that transcends distance, and I became even more convinced that Taiwan ​will not be held back by authoritarian forces," he wrote.