Taiwan holds drill to boost response after metro stabbing

TAIPEI: Wielding fake knives and throwing pretend petrol bombs, mock attackers charged at passengers in a Taipei transportation hub on Friday (Dec 26), part of a drill to bolster responses following a deadly rampage in the Taiwanese capital.

On Dec 19, an assailant set off smoke bombs inside Taipei's main metro station during rush hour before launching into a stabbing spree, killing three people and wounding 11 others.

The 27-year-old suspect was found dead later on the same day, with Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an saying he had apparently jumped off a building.

Officials have since called to improve emergency protocols and ensure police have adequate training to respond to incidents of violent crime, which are rare in Taiwan.