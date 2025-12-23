Taipei knife attack: Pride and heartbreak as mother mourns son who died trying to stop assailant

TAIPEI: Every morning, Yu Chia-chang would text his mother to let her know he was safe. Every evening, he would call her to say the same.

That routine held on the morning of Dec 19. But by nightfall, things had fallen silent.

Yu, 57, was one of three victims killed in a knife and smoke-bomb attack in the heart of Taipei that night. A Taoyuan resident who worked in the capital, he was fatally wounded while trying to stop the attacker.

The suspect, 27-year-old Chang Wen, later died after jumping off a building. Police have preliminarily ruled out terrorism and believe Chang acted alone.

As investigations continue, Yu’s mother has spoken publicly about her last contact with her son, while lawmakers move to honour him posthumously for his heroism.

Yu’s mother, surnamed Huang, told local media that her son worked in Taipei and had made it a habit to message her every morning and call her each evening to reassure her he was safe. He would also drop by her place every Saturday.

When Huang, in her 80s, first saw television reports of the attack, she felt something was wrong after a broadcast referred to a “57-year-old Mr Yu” without giving a full name.