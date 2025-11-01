Taiwan's new opposition leader takes over, warns against risk of China war

TAIPEI: Taiwan's new opposition leader took office on Saturday (Nov 1), warning of the risk of war with China and pledging to open a new era of peace with Beijing.

Former lawmaker Cheng Li-wun takes the reins of the largest opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), at a time of rising military and political tension with Beijing, which views the democratically-governed island as its own territory.

"This is the worst of times. The Taiwan Strait faces grave military danger and the world is watching closely," she told party members in a speech at an indoor high school stadium in Taipei.

"Taiwan's security faces the constant threat of war."

While the KMT traditionally espouses close relations with Beijing, Taiwan's government, led by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), strongly objects to China's sovereignty claims.

Cheng, 55, has already signalled a swing towards even closer ties with Beijing than her urbane, internationalist-minded predecessor Eric Chu, who did not visit China during his term as chairman that began in 2021.