Taiwan police rule out ‘terrorism’ in metro stabbing as security stepped up islandwide ahead of holidays
It comes as authorities ramped up security measures for major holiday events, including the Taipei Marathon and year-end festive celebrations.
TAIPEI: Taiwanese police have ruled out “terrorism” in a deadly metro stabbing attack in Taipei that killed three victims and wounded at least 11 on Friday (Dec 19), as authorities ramped up security measures for major holiday events, including the Taipei Marathon and year-end festive celebrations.
Speaking to AFP on Sunday, a senior police official in Taipei “preliminarily ruled out terrorism”.
“Based on what we have established so far in the investigation, the suspect Chang did not make or display any statements or views related to politics, religion, or any specific ideology, and we have preliminarily ruled out terrorism,” said the official, who was speaking under the condition of anonymity.
“Terrorist attacks have a specific definition and the suspect does not meet that definition,” the official added.
The attacker, identified as 27-year-old male Chang Wen, set off smoke bombs at Taipei's main metro station and Zhongshan station during evening rush hour on Friday - stabbing people along the way.
He was found dead later the same day, officials said - jumping off a nearby building.
The senior police official said investigators also found searches for “random killings” on Chang's iPad, including material related to a Taipei metro stabbing in 2014 when a man killed four people.
Preliminary investigations indicated that Friday’s attacks were carried out by a single suspect.
In the wake of Friday’s attack, Taiwanese authorities stepped up security measures at the Taipei Marathon held on Sunday, as well as festive holiday events which are expected to draw large crowds.
Nearly 700 armed police officers were deployed for the marathon event on Sunday, double the number deployed in recent years, according to Mayor Chiang Wan-an, who was speaking to reporters after completing security inspections at Taipei Municipal Stadium - the marathon’s finish line.
All were armed with guns to protect marathon runners and deter any disruptions, he added.
The festive season in Taiwan draws large crowds and security measures will be stepped up this year, Chiang said.
Police deployment has been expanded for large gatherings, transport hubs, and other crowded public spaces while Taipei city officials had “comprehensively raised security readiness” in crowded areas and intensified patrols during weekends and nighttime hours, Chiang said.
Security checkpoints and explosive detection measures will also be introduced for large-scale events, he added.
Metro Taipei announced that it had shut down a Christmas market near Zhongshan station on Saturday, which will remain closed for three days in honour of victims.
Other Taiwanese cities are taking similar measures.
New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi said city officials will work closely with Taiwan’s central government to boost police patrols and protection, to ensure members of the public could participate in events safely “with peace of mind”.
Police in Tainan city said more than 200 officers and civilian personnel would be deployed, along with bomb-sniffing dogs at various events including an upcoming Christmas concert at the Yonghua Civic Center.
In Kaohsiung, local police have increased deployments and strengthened joint security patrols at popular places like Central Park, Yuzhu Shopping District, and key Kaohsiung metro stations for the festive season.