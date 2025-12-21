Taiwan police rule out ‘terrorism’ in metro stabbing as security stepped up islandwide ahead of holidays

TAIPEI: Taiwanese police have ruled out “terrorism” in a deadly metro stabbing attack in Taipei that killed three victims and wounded at least 11 on Friday (Dec 19), as authorities ramped up security measures for major holiday events, including the Taipei Marathon and year-end festive celebrations.

Speaking to AFP on Sunday, a senior police official in Taipei “preliminarily ruled out terrorism”.

“Based on what we have established so far in the investigation, the suspect Chang did not make or display any statements or views related to politics, religion, or any specific ideology, and we have preliminarily ruled out terrorism,” said the official, who was speaking under the condition of anonymity.

“Terrorist attacks have a specific definition and the suspect does not meet that definition,” the official added.