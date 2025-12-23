Taipei knife attack: Pride and heartbreak as mother mourns son who died trying to stop assailant
Yu Chia-chang, 57, was killed confronting the attacker during Taipei’s deadly knife attack on Dec 19. His mother has since spoken publicly as Taiwan moves to honour his heroism.
TAIPEI: Every morning, Yu Chia-chang would text his mother to let her know he was safe. Every evening, he would call her to say the same.
That routine held on the morning of Dec 19. But by nightfall, things had fallen silent.
Yu, 57, was one of three victims killed in a knife and smoke-bomb attack in the heart of Taipei that night. A Taoyuan resident who worked in the capital, he was fatally wounded while trying to stop the attacker.
The suspect, 27-year-old Chang Wen, later died after jumping off a building. Police have preliminarily ruled out terrorism and believe Chang acted alone.
As investigations continue, Yu’s mother has spoken publicly about her last contact with her son, while lawmakers move to honour him posthumously for his heroism.
Yu’s mother, surnamed Huang, told local media that her son worked in Taipei and had made it a habit to message her every morning and call her each evening to reassure her he was safe. He would also drop by her place every Saturday.
When Huang, in her 80s, first saw television reports of the attack, she felt something was wrong after a broadcast referred to a “57-year-old Mr Yu” without giving a full name.
She began calling her son repeatedly, but could not reach him.
"That day, I kept waiting and waiting. He never came back and he didn't message me on Line, that's when I got nervous,” Huang told news outlet Taiwan Television (TTV) on Monday. Line is a widely used messaging app in Taiwan.
As the hours passed, Huang said she prayed before a Goddess of Mercy statue at home, asking whether her son was safe, before breaking down in tears.
In the Dec 19 assault, the alleged attacker, Chang, threw smoke bombs at Taipei Main Station before attacking people near Zhongshan Station. According to local news site SET News, Yu confronted Chang at the M7 exit of Taipei Main Station, attempting to block him as others fled.
Yu was allegedly stabbed by Chang and sustained severe back injuries; he later died despite emergency medical treatment.
According to local news reports, Huang said relatives and friends initially withheld news of her son’s death, concerned she would be overwhelmed by grief. She was only informed on Monday.
Huang said she was “proud” of her son for his valiant act, adding that Yu had developed a “righteous spirit and a helpful nature” at a young age, influenced by his father, who served in the military.
“But as a mother, my heart hurts,” she said, breaking down in tears.
Lawmakers have moved to formally recognise Yu’s conduct with a posthumous honour.
On Monday, Taiwan’s legislature’s Internal Administration Committee passed a motion calling for Yu to be enshrined at the Taoyuan Martyrs’ Shrine.
The motion cited Yu’s actions in confronting the attacker, saying his intervention helped prevent further casualties, the Taipei Times reported.
Separately, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an said the Taipei City Government will posthumously commend Yu for his bravery.
The city government will also assist Yu’s family in applying to the central government for a presidential commendation, with the hope that Yu can be enshrined at the Taoyuan shrine, Chiang said on Dec 21.
A day earlier, Chiang said Yu’s family would receive NT$5 million (US$158,800) in compensation.
Speaking to TTV, Huang said: “(If my son) would be enshrined at the Martyrs’ Shrine, I would be very happy.”