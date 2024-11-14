Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

East Asia

Tourist dies after boardwalk collapses near popular bridge in Taiwan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

East Asia

Tourist dies after boardwalk collapses near popular bridge in Taiwan

Tourist dies after boardwalk collapses near popular bridge in Taiwan

The boardwalk near the Fumei Suspension Bridge at Alishan, Taiwan. (Photo: Pixnet/Chun53831)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

14 Nov 2024 08:08PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: An elderly tourist was killed and four others were injured after a wooden walkway leading to a popular suspension bridge collapsed on Wednesday (Nov 13) in Taiwan.

According to Taiwanese media, the 3m-high boardwalk gave way as the five victims gathered to take a group photo at about 4pm local time near the Fumei Suspension Bridge, a popular tourist attraction in Chiayi's Alishan Township. 

The victims, part of a 44-person tour group from Miaoli County, were taken to the hospital. A 76-year-old woman who suffered a head injury later died.

The other four remain in stable condition, said the Chiayi County Fire Department.

The Fumei Suspension Bridge was built with donations by Taiwan's Red Cross Society and was handed over to the Alishan Township Office in 2011 for management.

Taiwanese authorities are investigating the incident.

A screengrab of the Fumei Suspension Bridge. (Image: Google Maps)
Source: CNA/rc(sn)

Related Topics

Taiwan tourist attraction

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement