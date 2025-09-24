Taiwan typhoon death toll hits 14 with 124 missing

TAIPEI: Fourteen people have died in Taiwan's eastern county of Hualien, with 124 missing, after a barrier lake in the mountains overflowed to deluge a town during a typhoon, the island's fire department said on Wednesday (Sep 24).

Taiwan has been lashed since Monday by the outer rim of Super Typhoon Ragasa, now heading for China's southern coast and the Asian financial hub of Hong Kong.

The barrier lake, formed by landslides triggered by earlier heavy rain in Taiwan's sparsely populated east, burst its banks on Tuesday afternoon to send a wall of water into the township of Guangfu.

Fire officials said all the dead and missing were in Guangfu.

Wang Tse-an said his entire village of Dama, home to about 1,000 people in the township, had been flooded and many were still stranded.

"It's chaotic now," Wang, the village chief, told Reuters, adding that the most important task was to get people to safety in shelters, while supplies could not get through.

"There are mud and rocks everywhere. Some flooding has subsided but some remains."