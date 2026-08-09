Logo
Logo

East Asia

Taiwan's 2027 defence spending to rise 16%: Official media reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

East Asia

Taiwan's 2027 defence spending to rise 16%: Official media reports

The move will come as China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, has ramped up military and political pressure over the past few years to assert its claims.

Taiwan's 2027 defence spending to rise 16%: Official media reports

Military mechanics stand on a CM-34 Clouded Leopard armoured vehicle as a heavy recovery vehicle crane prepares to lift its engine during a battlefield repair drill, as part of the annual Han Kuang military exercise, in Bali district, in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on Aug 8, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Cheng-Chia Huang)

09 Aug 2026 04:56PM (Updated: 09 Aug 2026 11:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI: Taiwan's Cabinet will propose a 16 per cent annual rise in defence spending for 2027 which will for the first time exceed NT$1 trillion (US$31 billion), the official Central News Agency reported on Sunday (Aug 9), as Taipei bolsters its military.

The move will come as China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has ramped up military and political pressure over the past few years to assert its claims, which Taipei strongly rejects.

But Taiwan also faces calls from Washington to spend more on its own defence, mirroring pressure from the United States on Europe.

The proposed budget of more than NT$1.1 trillion, to be unveiled on Aug 20, includes funding for the coast guard, veterans and special projects, and will - like this year - exceed 3 per cent of gross domestic product, the Central News Agency said.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Detailed figures await the final Cabinet meeting, it added.

Taiwan's government has made military modernisation a key policy platform and has repeatedly pledged to spend more on its defences, including developing made-in-Taiwan submarines, given the rising threat from China.

China's military operates almost daily around Taiwan, and holds periodic war games, the last in late December.

China is also rapidly modernising its armed forces, with new aircraft carriers, stealth fighter jets and missiles. In March, China unveiled a rise of 7 per cent in this year's defence spending, to 1.91 trillion yuan ($283.08 billion).

Source: Reuters/ao
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement