Earthquake in China's Tibet kills nearly 100 with tremors felt in Nepal, India

BEIJING: A magnitude 6.8 earthquake rocked the northern foothills of the Himalayas near one of Tibet's holiest cities on Tuesday (Jan 7), Chinese authorities said, killing at least 95 people and shaking buildings in neighbouring Nepal, Bhutan and India.

The quake hit at 9.05am, with its epicentre located in Tingri, a rural county known as the northern gateway to the Everest region, at a depth of 10km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre. The US Geological Service put the quake's magnitude at 7.1.

At least 95 people had been killed and 130 injured on the Tibetan side, China's state-run news agency Xinhua reported.

Southwestern parts of China, Nepal and northern India are frequently hit by earthquakes caused by the collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

A magnitude 7.8 tremor struck near Kathmandu in 2015, killing about 9,000 people and injuring thousands in Nepal's worst earthquake. Among the dead were at least 18 people killed at the Mount Everest base camp when it was smashed by an avalanche.

Tuesday's epicentre was around 80km north of Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain and a popular destination for climbers and trekkers.

Winter is not a popular season for climbers and hikers in Nepal, with a German climber the lone mountaineer with a permit to climb Mount Everest. He had already left the base camp after failing to reach the summit, Lilathar Awasthi, a Department of Tourism official, said.

Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said the tremors were felt in seven hill districts bordering Tibet.

"So far we have not received any information of any loss of life and property," NDRRMA spokesman Dizan Bhattarai told Reuters. "We have mobilised police, security forces and local authorities to collect information," he said.

Many villages in the Nepalese border area, which are sparsely populated, are remote and can only be reached by foot.

The impact of the quake was felt across the Shigatse region of Tibet, home to 800,000 people. The region is administered by Shigatse city, the traditional seat of the Panchen Lama, one of the most important figures in Tibetan Buddhism.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said all-out search and rescue efforts should be carried out to minimise casualties, properly resettle the affected people, and ensure a safe and warm winter.

More than 1,500 local firefighters and rescue workers have been dispatched to the affected areas, China's Xinhua news agency reported.

Some 22,000 items including cotton tents, cotton coats, quilts and folding beds have also been sent to the quake-hit region, it said.