Trump intelligence advisers met with Taiwanese official, sources say

Taiwan, a self-governed island that China claims as its own, does not maintain formal ties with the United States and meetings between US and Taiwanese officials are a sensitive diplomatic issue.

In a Friday phone call, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed an agreement to switch short-video app TikTok to US-controlled ownership, and the US president said the two planned to meet in-person at a summit in South Korea in October.

Neither the US nor Chinese readouts of the call mentioned Taiwan.

Several of the PIAB members are influential in Trump's orbit and speak directly to the president.

PIAB Chair Devin Nunes is particularly close to Trump, said three sources familiar with their relationship.

Nunes is a former member of Congress and the current chief executive of the Trump Media & Technology Group operates Truth Social, Trump's preferred social media platform.

Other PIAB members include Robert O'Brien, who served as Trump's national security adviser during his first term, and Amaryllis Fox, currently a deputy director of national intelligence.

Michael Desch, a Notre Dame political science professor who co-authored the book "Privileged and Confidential: The Secret History of the President's Intelligence Advisory Board," said the PIAB appeared to be a more credible and active body than during Trump's first presidency, when it lacked a chairman until well into Trump's second year in office.

"There were a lot more pros, candidly, than I had anticipated," Desch said of the current list of PIAB members. "There are some serious people on it."

Reuters could not determine what was discussed in the meeting with Yui or the list of the PIAB members who were present.

O'Brien and Nunes were among those who attended the meeting, said one of the sources, who requested anonymity as the PIAB activities are secret.

Taiwanese defense minister Wellington Koo had planned to visit the Washington area earlier in the summer to meet Elbridge Colby, the US undersecretary of defense for policy, but that trip was canceled.

Taiwan's representative office in Washington and O'Brien declined to comment.

Trump Media, the company headed by Nunes, did not respond to a request for comment, nor did a PIAB administrative officer.

ONCE-SLEEPY BOARD ACQUIRES INFLUENCE

In recent months, the National Security Council, a much larger and better known White House component that advises the president on foreign policy, has been hit with multiple waves of firings that have left the once-powerful group a shell of its former self.

The chiefs of the National Security Agency and the Defense Intelligence Agency have been abruptly fired, while other parts of the intelligence community, like the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, face radical downsizing.

The fate of the PIAB stands in contrast.

In recent months, the board has begun to meet regularly, said one person with knowledge of its operations. Three other people, including a US intelligence official, said that PIAB members had become a more visible presence at the White House.

Among the topics PIAB members have discussed are artificial intelligence policy and strategies for further restructuring the intelligence community, said two sources familiar with the group's work.

While it is unclear what policy prescriptions have been presented to the president, Trump is known to speak highly of several members.

Fox, the deputy director of national intelligence, was in the running to be deputy CIA chief and she also holds a high-ranking position at the Office of Management and Budget.

Some NSC staffers who have been let go in recent months have been approached about taking a PIAB staff position, said a separate source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Some foreign diplomats have taken to calling PIAB members for information on administration positions on national security matters, two diplomatic sources said.

Other national security officials warned against drawing any causal link between the PIAB gaining influence and firings elsewhere in the government.

Ultimately, they say, a board of volunteers, many of whom live outside Washington, is unlikely to engage routinely in granular and complex national security decisions.

PIAB members are appointed by the president. While they are unpaid, they have top secret security clearances, and the PIAB is considered an official White House component.

The board's influence has varied across administrations.

While Trump waited until almost halfway through his first term to name a PIAB chair, this time around, he named a chairman a month before inauguration.

In February, he announced an additional 11 members.