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Typhoon Dolphin makes landfall on China's eastern coast
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East Asia

Typhoon Dolphin makes landfall on China's eastern coast

The storm is expected to continue into Monday with sustained winds of up to 162kmh before weakening and moving inland.

Typhoon Dolphin makes landfall on China's eastern coast

A passenger walks past glass windows taped at a temporary waiting room at Hangzhou railway station in eastern China's Zhejiang province on Aug 9, 2026, as a precaution against Typhoon Dolphin. (Photo: CN-STR/AFP)

09 Aug 2026 01:48PM (Updated: 09 Aug 2026 06:09PM)
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BEIJING: Typhoon Dolphin has made landfall on China's east coast on Sunday (Aug 9), bringing torrential rain and powerful winds, as authorities brace for flooding and landslides across a broad swathe of eastern China.

Typhoon Dolphin has already swept through Japan's southern Okinawa prefecture, injuring six people and cutting power to more than 50,000 buildings. Before its landfall in China, authorities moved offshore workers to safety, ordered vessels back to port and increased checks at reservoirs, mountain streams, landslide-prone areas, construction sites and tourist locations.

The storm is expected to last into Monday with sustained winds of up to 162kmh before weakening and moving inland, China's National Meteorological Centre said. That is equal to a Category Two storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, a storm capable of producing extensive damage to homes, trees and infrastructure.

Torrential rain is forecast through Monday across Zhejiang, Shanghai, northern Fujian, northeastern Jiangxi, central and southern Anhui, and much of Jiangsu. Parts of central and eastern Zhejiang could receive 250mm to 500mm of rain, according to forecasters.

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Nearly 1,400 flights in and out of Shanghai's two main passenger airports were cancelled on Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. 

Singapore Airlines cancelled eight flights to and from the city on Sunday, and has retimed 10 flights in and out of Shanghai on Monday and Tuesday. 

Hangzhou's airport in nearby Zhejiang province saw 270 inbound and outbound flights cancelled, CCTV's report said.

People stand next to huge waves crashing on a waterfront as Typhoon Dolphin approaches in Sanmen County, Taizhou, Zhejiang Province, China, Aug 8, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/cnsphoto)

RISK OF LANDSLIDES

After landfall, Dolphin is forecast to track westward before slowing over central and southwestern China and gradually losing strength, Wang Haiping, chief forecaster at the National Meteorological Centre, told state broadcaster CCTV.

That could prolong heavy rain and raise the risk of flooding and landslides, especially in mountainous areas and along smaller rivers.

The water resources ministry said the Qiantang, Yong, Jiao and Shuiyang rivers could see major flooding, while smaller rivers in the hardest-hit areas could rise above warning levels.

China maintained a Level III flood emergency response in Zhejiang and Fujian, and Level IV in Jiangsu and Anhui. The emergency management ministry said it had sent teams to Zhejiang and Fujian.

China's four-level emergency system ranks Level I as the most severe.

The natural resources ministry also set a Level III geological-disaster response in Zhejiang and a Level IV response in Anhui, warning of landslides and other hazards in eastern Zhejiang and western Anhui.

Authorities warned of a high risk of geological disasters in parts of Zhejiang, while residents in areas covered by the red mountain-torrent warning were told to follow local evacuation orders.

Shanghai's Yangshan port cleared ships from its berths and moved more than 500 small and medium-sized vessels to shelter ahead of Dolphin, the city's maritime safety administration said.

Source: Agencies/ao/rl

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