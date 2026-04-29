Logo
Logo

East Asia

US, allies release joint statement supporting Panama's sovereignty
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

East Asia

US, allies release joint statement supporting Panama's sovereignty

US, allies release joint statement supporting Panama's sovereignty

A cargo ship transits the Cocoli Locks at the Panama Canal, in Panama City, Panama, on Mar 13, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Enea Lebrun)

29 Apr 2026 01:19PM (Updated: 29 Apr 2026 05:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The United States, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Guyana, Paraguay, and Trinidad and Tobago released a joint statement in support of Panama's sovereignty on Tuesday (Apr 28), saying recent actions by China are an attempt to politicise maritime trade and infringe on the sovereignty of nations in the hemisphere.

"We are monitoring with vigilance China’s targeted economic pressure and the recent actions that have affected Panama-flagged vessels," the statement said. "Panama is a pillar of our maritime trading system, and as such must remain free from any undue external pressure."

Panama's Supreme Court in late January invalidated the legal framework supporting the 1997 concession granting CK Hutchison's Panama Ports Company the right to operate the Balboa and Cristobal terminals on the Pacific and Atlantic sides of the Panama Canal.

The cancellation followed mounting US pressure to curb Chinese influence around the strategic canal, which handles about 5 per cent of global maritime trade.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

CK Hutchison, which operated the ports for nearly 30 years, has rejected the court ruling, accused Panamanian authorities of unlawfully seizing property, and launched an international arbitration case against the country, claiming damages of more than US$2 billion.

The Panamanian court ruling was followed by a surge in detentions and inspections of Panama-flagged vessels in China in apparent retaliation.

On Wednesday, China's foreign ministry called the statement "entirely baseless and misleading", accused the US of politicising ports, and said it would take steps to safeguard China's interests in Panama.

"China also urges the relevant countries not to be deceived or exploited by malevolent forces," added Lin Jian, a foreign ministry spokesperson.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

China Panama United States maritime
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement