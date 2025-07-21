US government worker, target of exit ban, prevented from leaving China for months: Reports

An American citizen who works for the US government has been blocked from leaving China for months, possibly on national security grounds, after travelling there recently, the South China Morning Post has learned.

A source familiar with the matter said that a naturalised US citizen, originally from China, was detained by authorities upon landing in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, in April.

The exact reason for the exit ban, as these restrictions are typically known, could not be confirmed, though the source said it related to actions Beijing deemed harmful to national security.

The Washington Post, reporting on the same incident and citing people familiar, said the employee was being held for failing to disclose on his visa application that he worked for the US government.

The individual, who previously served in the US Army, works for the US Commerce Department’s Patent and Trademark Office, but he had been on a personal trip to visit relatives. His wife is believed to live in the US.

The Post is withholding his name out of concern for his safety and privacy while he remains in China.

Since being held in Chengdu, he has travelled to Beijing, accompanied by a US official, though his current whereabouts are unknown. At one point, according to the source, the individual’s US passport was taken from him, but it has since been returned.

In a statement on Sunday (Jul 20), the State Department said it has “nothing to share” regarding the case, adding that its “highest priority is the safety and security of US citizens”.

Neither the Commerce Department nor the Chinese embassy in Washington immediately responded to a request for comment.

Beijing has in recent years imposed travel restrictions on both Chinese and foreigners. According to the Exit and Entry Administration Law of the People’s Republic of China, foreign nationals can be barred from leaving China if they are involved in unsettled civil cases or under criminal investigation or trial.

They may also be subject to on-the-spot interrogation if they are suspected of endangering national security or disrupting public order.