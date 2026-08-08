US judge blocks Pentagon from listing WuXi as Chinese military-linked firm

WASHINGTON: A federal judge on Friday (Aug 7) barred the United States Defense Department from including Chinese biotechnology company WuXi AppTec Co on a list of companies believed to support Beijing's military, saying the government lacked evidence to justify the decision.

US District Judge James Boasberg issued an order to block enforcement of the designation of WuXi in Jun after the company filed suit.

"A scarlet letter sends a clear message: keep away," Boasberg wrote, noting that since then, WuXi’s customers and suppliers have canceled contracts, terminated longstanding relationships, and moved their business to competitors.

The Pentagon declined to comment.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

WuXi in a statement welcomed the court's ruling, saying it "relieves us from the immediate adverse consequences" of the Defense Department's designation during the litigation. "We believe that the facts, as demonstrated in our court filings, will prevail after an objective and fair judicial review," a WuXi spokesperson said.

The Chinese company told the court the company employs roughly 450 people in the US and serves more than 1,000 customers in the country. A majority of the company’s board and executive managers are US citizens, and US customers accounted for roughly 70 per cent of its revenue last year, it said.

WuXi's lawsuit said its designation as a Chinese military company was arbitrary, capricious, unsupported by the facts and "the product of political pressure".

WuXi's lawsuit came days after the Pentagon in Jun expanded its blacklist to 188 companies, reflecting concern that China's military could tap that country's private sector for advancements, amid elevated geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Under recent US law, the Defense Department cannot contract with companies on the list starting later this month, and cannot buy their products or services via third parties beginning in 2027. Inclusion on the list does not mean formal sanctions.

Other businesses added to the list include e-commerce company Alibaba, internet search company Baidu and automakers BYD and NIO. The list is updated at least annually, and businesses can petition for removal.

Founded in 2000, WuXi said it provides research, development and manufacturing services to more than 4,000 pharmaceutical and life-sciences companies, including more than 1,200 customers in the US. Its market value is about $43 billion, Reuters data shows.