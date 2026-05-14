US clears H200 chip sales to 10 China firms as Nvidia CEO looks for breakthrough

The US has cleared about 10 Chinese firms to buy Nvidia's second-most powerful AI chip, the H200, but not a single delivery has been made so far, three people familiar with the matter said, leaving a major technology deal in limbo as CEO Jensen Huang seeks a breakthrough in China this week.

Huang, who was not initially listed in a White House delegation to Beijing, joined the trip after an invitation from President Donald Trump, a source said.

Trump picked him up in Alaska en route to a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, raising hopes the trip could finally unlock stalled efforts to sell the H200 chips in China.

The stakes are significant, highlighting how the US-China tech rivalry is now snarling even approved trade, leaving the world's most valuable company and dominant chipmaker caught between dueling national priorities.

Before US export curbs tightened, Nvidia commanded about 95 per cent of China’s advanced chip market.

China once accounted for 13 per cent of its revenue, and Huang has previously estimated the country's AI market alone would be worth US$50 billion this year.

The US Commerce Department has approved about 10 Chinese companies including Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance and JD.com to purchase Nvidia's H200 chips, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

A handful of distributors including Lenovo and Foxconn have also been approved, they said.

Buyers are permitted to purchase either directly from Nvidia or through those intermediaries and each approved customer can purchase up to 75,000 chips under the US licensing terms, two of them said.