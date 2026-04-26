Logo
Logo

East Asia

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells Myanmar leader Beijing will back its security, sovereignty
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

East Asia

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells Myanmar leader Beijing will back its security, sovereignty

Beijing supports Myanmar “in forging a successful development path that aligns with its national conditions and enjoys the support of its people”, Wang said, according to a Chinese ministry readout on Apr 25.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells Myanmar leader Beijing will back its security, sovereignty

In this photo provided by Myanmar Military True News Information Team, Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing (right) shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during their meeting in Naypyitaw on Saturday (Apr 25). (Myanmar Military True News Information Team via AP Photo)

26 Apr 2026 11:47AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China’s top diplomat Wang Yi said Beijing will “firmly support” Myanmar in safeguarding its national sovereignty and security, in a meeting with junta chief-turned-president Min Aung Hlaing.

Wang has been on a three-country visit to Southeast Asia this week, travelling to Cambodia, Thailand and Myanmar, seeking to strengthen ties in the face of “risks” and present Beijing as a more stable alternative to the United States.

Beijing supports Myanmar “in forging a successful development path that aligns with its national conditions and enjoys the support of its people”, Wang told Min Aung Hlaing during a visit to capital Naypyitaw, according to a Chinese foreign ministry readout published late on Apr 25.

“As this year marks the first year of the new Myanmar government’s tenure, both sides should seize this opportunity to carry forward and promote their traditional friendship, (and) open up new prospects for bilateral relations,” Wang said.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Min Aung Hlaing was sworn in as president in April, continuing his rule in a civilian post five years after snatching power in a military coup.

The parliamentary ceremony where he was sworn in was attended by representatives including from China, which analysts say was the junta-backed election’s biggest supporter.

Related:

Democracy watchdogs have described the tightly controlled election that concluded in January as an effort to rebrand military rule, with voting not taking place in swathes of the country controlled by rebels who are fighting the military and rejected the poll.

China, Wang added, was also willing to cooperate with Myanmar to “resolutely and thoroughly eradicate the scourge” of online gambling and telecommunications fraud.

Myanmar has emerged as a hot spot for cyberscam operations in recent years.

Transnational crime groups initially mostly targeted Chinese speakers before widening their reach and stealing tens of billions of dollars annually from victims around the world.

Source: AFP/ht

Related Topics

Wang Yi China Asean Association of Southeast Asian Nations ASEAN Myanmar Myanmar coup
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement