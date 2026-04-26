China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells Myanmar leader Beijing will back its security, sovereignty

BEIJING: China’s top diplomat Wang Yi said Beijing will “firmly support” Myanmar in safeguarding its national sovereignty and security, in a meeting with junta chief-turned-president Min Aung Hlaing.

Wang has been on a three-country visit to Southeast Asia this week, travelling to Cambodia, Thailand and Myanmar, seeking to strengthen ties in the face of “risks” and present Beijing as a more stable alternative to the United States.

Beijing supports Myanmar “in forging a successful development path that aligns with its national conditions and enjoys the support of its people”, Wang told Min Aung Hlaing during a visit to capital Naypyitaw, according to a Chinese foreign ministry readout published late on Apr 25.

“As this year marks the first year of the new Myanmar government’s tenure, both sides should seize this opportunity to carry forward and promote their traditional friendship, (and) open up new prospects for bilateral relations,” Wang said.

Min Aung Hlaing was sworn in as president in April, continuing his rule in a civilian post five years after snatching power in a military coup.

The parliamentary ceremony where he was sworn in was attended by representatives including from China, which analysts say was the junta-backed election’s biggest supporter.