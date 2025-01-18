Logo
East Asia

Xi says China, Vietnam to build community with shared future of strategic significance
East Asia

Xi says China, Vietnam to build community with shared future of strategic significance

Xi says China, Vietnam to build community with shared future of strategic significance

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his speech ahead of celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Macau's handover from Portugal to China, in Macau on Dec 19, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

18 Jan 2025 12:21PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2025 01:06PM)
BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing is ready to work with Hanoi to build a community with a shared future of strategic significance, China's official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday (Jan 18).

The remark came in a congratulatory message by Xi to Vietnam's ruling Communist Party chief To Lam and President Luong Cuong to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

China's concept of building a "community with a shared future" is extended to countries with which it desires to build a long-term relationship based on strong alignment of goals, interests and even ideology. Describing this relationship to be "of strategic significance" is an emphasis on the value that China ascribes to its ties with Vietnam.

Xi said that in the 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the countries had struggled side by side and supported each other during the years of striving for national independence and people's liberation, describing the nations as "comrades and brothers", according to Xinhua.

Source: Reuters/kl

