Xi urges greater cooperation with Serbia in meeting with Vucic

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping called for greater cooperation with Serbia on artificial intelligence, energy, and infrastructure during talks with Aleksandar Vucic on Monday (May 25).

The Serbian president is the latest in a string of foreign leaders to make the pilgrimage to Beijing in recent months as the world grapples with the economic fallout from the war in the Middle East.

Serbia has maintained close ties to Beijing and benefited from a boom in Chinese investment over the past decade.

"The two sides should increase cooperation in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, the digital economy, green energy, and advanced manufacturing," Xi said during talks with Vucic at the Great Hall of the People, Chinese state media reported.

They should also cooperate on transportation and energy infrastructure through China's Belt and Road Initiative, he said.

Xi also called for "genuine multilateralism" in the face of "turmoil" in international affairs.

The two signed a slew of bilateral agreements on trade, technology, and education, and released joint statements.

China is among Serbia's top five investors, and Chinese projects currently underway include Belgrade's metro system, a major road tunnel in the city and several bridges, according to Serbia's finance ministry.

China also built a high-speed rail line, which opened in October 2025.

While Vucic has been to China several times for various international summits and forums, this latest trip marks his first official state visit to the country.

Xi also awarded Vucic China's "friendship medal" during his visit on Monday, in a sign of their close ties.