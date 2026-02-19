Former South Korea leader Yoon Suk Yeol faces insurrection verdict over martial law declaration

South Korea's court will deliver its verdict on former President Yoon Suk Yeol's insurrection charge on Thursday (Feb 19) afternoon.



Prosecutors demanded in January that the 65-year-old be sentenced to death for his role in the 2024 martial law declaration.



However, Yoon said the "exercise of a president's constitutional emergency powers to protect the nation and uphold the constitutional order cannot be deemed an act of insurrection".