Logo
Logo

East Asia live

Former South Korea leader Yoon Suk Yeol faces insurrection verdict over martial law declaration
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

live East Asia

Former South Korea leader Yoon Suk Yeol faces insurrection verdict over martial law declaration

South Korean prosecutors have called for the former president to be sentenced to death.

Former South Korea leader Yoon Suk Yeol faces insurrection verdict over martial law declaration

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea, Jul 9, 2025. (File photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

19 Feb 2026 12:31PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

South Korea's court will deliver its verdict on former president Yoon Suk Yeol's insurrection charge on Thursday (Feb 19) afternoon.

Prosecutors demanded in January that the 65-year-old be sentenced to death for his role in the 2024 martial law declaration.

However, Yoon said the "exercise of a president's constitutional emergency powers to protect the nation and uphold the constitutional order cannot be deemed an act of insurrection".

Source: CNA/rj

Related Topics

South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement