France announces curfews as government grapples with unrest

LISTINGS FOR "STOLEN GOODS"

On Monday, France's digital minister, Anne Le Henanff, urged online resale platforms to remove listings for "stolen items" following Saturday's looting and summoned representatives of companies including Vinted and eBay.



After the weekend scenes of chaos, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez offered his resignation, but Macron refused to accept it.



More than 2,500 people were arrested and nearly 1,000 members of the security forces injured. Protesters were also hurt, with one demonstrator's hand blown off by a police crowd-control grenade.



Macron acknowledged failures in the government response, which had seen 60,000 law enforcement personnel deployed on Saturday.



Nationwide, more than 2,513 people have been taken into police custody since the weekend, Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said. He added that 67 had been jailed and "dozens" of criminal cases opened.



Darmanin also said authorities would use facial recognition on social media to identify perpetrators.



At least 3,000 shops were damaged, with the cost running into hundreds of millions of euros.



In an address to the nation Sunday, Macron slammed the "unbridled" violence.



The European Union called the violence "unacceptable" but warned that the right to peaceful protest "must be protected" in France.



Germany condemned the violence and updated its travel advice for France, saying "further outbreaks of violence in the coming days cannot be ruled out".



China has warned citizens travelling to France to be aware of risks and take safety precautions, state broadcaster CCTV reported.