Macron notes 'failures' after France unrest; declines interior minister's offer to resign

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron, under pressure after violent protests in France, acknowledged on Monday (Oct 19) "failures in anticipation and intelligence", but refused the resignation of his interior minister, the Elysee presidential palace said.

Macron said Interior Minister Laurent Nunez should stay on given the need to keep a chain of command within the police and security forces, and has also asked Nunez to set up as quickly as possible new approaches to deal with looters, the Elysee added.

Some opposition politicians had called for the sacking of Nunez after demonstrations over the cost of living descended into some of the worst urban violence in France in years.

Nearly 2,400 people were arrested on Saturday, with almost 1,000 police and gendarmes injured, according to the interior ministry, as clashes between police and protesters, mass looting and fires erupted nationwide.

More clashes also broke out in Paris and Marseille on Sunday, where riot police intervened to prevent attempts to ransack businesses.