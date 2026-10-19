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Macron notes 'failures' after France unrest; declines interior minister's offer to resign
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Macron notes 'failures' after France unrest; declines interior minister's offer to resign

French President Emmanuel Macron has instructed Interior Minister Laurent Nunez to "put in place new operational methods for security forces" to handle the crisis.

Macron notes 'failures' after France unrest; declines interior minister's offer to resign

A man tries to extinguish a fire, during civil unrest, the day after a day of demonstrations against the cost of living and rising fuel prices, in Paris, France, Oct 18, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Abdul Saboor)

19 Oct 2026 01:55PM (Updated: 19 Oct 2026 01:58PM)
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PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron, under pressure after violent protests in France, acknowledged on Monday (Oct 19) "failures in anticipation and intelligence", but refused the resignation of his interior minister, the Elysee presidential palace said.

Macron said Interior Minister Laurent Nunez should stay on given the need to keep a chain of command within the police and security forces, and has also asked Nunez to set up as quickly as possible new approaches to deal with looters, the Elysee added.

Some opposition politicians had called for the sacking of Nunez after demonstrations over the cost of living descended into some of the worst urban violence in France in years.

Nearly 2,400 people were arrested on Saturday, with almost 1,000 police and gendarmes injured, according to the interior ministry, as clashes between police and protesters, mass looting and fires erupted nationwide.

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More clashes also broke out in Paris and Marseille on Sunday, where riot police intervened to prevent attempts to ransack businesses.

"The interior minister submitted his resignation to the president on Sunday," the Elysee palace said in a statement.

"Given the necessity for continued leadership of law enforcement at this time, the president refused."

Macron had asked Nunez to "take all necessary steps to ensure transparency over the failures in planning and intelligence that led to the violence", the statement said.

The president had also instructed him to "put in place new operational methods for security forces" to handle the crisis.

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Source: Agencies/aj

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