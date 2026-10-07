CNA Explains: What are the grievances driving the expanding school protests in France?

Mass protests over conditions at France's high schools have descended into sporadic violence, resulting in nearly 500 arrests and leading French President Emmanuel Macron to call an emergency meeting.

France’s interior ministry said at least 256,000 people protested nationwide on Tuesday (Oct 6), adding that hundreds were arrested after some of the protests turned violent.

What started as a protest over teacher and staff shortages at a high school outside Paris last month has morphed into nationwide demonstrations, with parents, teachers and union workers joining with student movements to protest the state of France’s education system.

Rights groups, unions and the students have accused authorities of using disproportionate force, with French police suspending the use of stun grenades after a teenage protester lost a hand on Monday.

CNA takes a look at what sparked the protests, what the students want, and if the movement could turn into something bigger.