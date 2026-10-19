French PM says could declare state of emergency over unrest 'if needed'

PARIS: French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Monday (Oct 19) that a state of emergency could be imposed "if needed", while adding that curfews were a better solution to the crisis over violent protests.

With six months to go before France elects a successor to President Emmanuel Macron, the country was rocked over the weekend by some of its worst street violence in years. The unrest came after weeks of student demonstrations demanding better conditions in schools.

"I am absolutely determined to restore order," Lecornu said after a crisis meeting, adding he did not rule out imposing a state of emergency.

"If needed, I will do it," he said.

"As things stand, however, the issue of curfews, and the implementation of those curfews, seems better suited to the situation we may be facing."

In France, a state of emergency grants authorities temporary powers that go beyond ordinary policing in order to respond to a serious threat to public order or national security.

Measures can include curfews, restrictions on movement, and bans on public demonstrations.

Lecornu said he had asked regional authorities to impose "localised" curfews on Monday evening, notably to protect businesses.

A map of the curfew zones was set to be released later Monday following consultations with mayors.

"Watching television, the French get the impression that it's chaos everywhere. Fortunately, that's not the case," Lecornu said. "The disorder is highly concentrated in urban centres."

At least 3,000 businesses were affected by the unrest, according to Trade and Small Businesses Minister Serge Papin.

They will benefit from a "dedicated support fund" as well as other measures, Lecornu said.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez earlier Monday submitted his resignation, saying police had "lost control" in some cities at the weekend. Macron did not accept his resignation.

Standing next to Lecornu, Nunez said that "a number of measures" aimed at containing and preventing looters and vandals would be implemented "starting this evening".

"We will further increase the number of police officers and gendarmes deployed on the ground," he added.

Lecornu also accused the "ultra-left movement" of seeking to "orchestrate deep unrest across the country" in the run-up to next spring's election.

"There is a whole network that could be mobilised to even call into question the timetable for the presidential election and the holding of the presidential election itself," he said.