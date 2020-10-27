India's daily COVID-19 infections at lowest in 3 months

Indians walk past a policeman keeping watch in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020. (Photo: AP/Channi Anand)

NEW DELHI: Authorities in India are reporting 36,470 newly confirmed coronavirus infections - the lowest one-day tally in more than three months in a continuing downward trend.

In its report on Tuesday (Oct 27), the Health Ministry also listed 488 new fatalities from COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 119,502.

India’s overall total of cases for the pandemic is nearing 8 million, trailing only the United States, which has over 8.7 million.

The case number reported Tuesday is the lowest since India had 35,065 newly confirmed infections on Jul 17. 

Last month, the country hit a peak of nearly 100,000 cases in a single day, but daily infections have been decreasing since then.

Source: AP

