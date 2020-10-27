India's daily COVID-19 infections at lowest in 3 months
NEW DELHI: Authorities in India are reporting 36,470 newly confirmed coronavirus infections - the lowest one-day tally in more than three months in a continuing downward trend.
In its report on Tuesday (Oct 27), the Health Ministry also listed 488 new fatalities from COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 119,502.
India’s overall total of cases for the pandemic is nearing 8 million, trailing only the United States, which has over 8.7 million.
READ: India's festive season spawns fears of renewed COVID-19 surge
READ: India seeks health worker database for possible COVID-19 vaccination
The case number reported Tuesday is the lowest since India had 35,065 newly confirmed infections on Jul 17.
Last month, the country hit a peak of nearly 100,000 cases in a single day, but daily infections have been decreasing since then.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram