No more Touch n Go top-up service at Causeway for those driving into Johor Bahru

SINGAPORE: Those driving into Johor Bahru from Singapore via the Causeway will no longer be able to top up their Touch n Go cards.



Responding to queries from Channel NewsAsia on Tuesday (Aug 14), Chairman of the Johor Works, Infrastructure and Transport Committee Mazlan Bujang said: “The Touch n Go top-up service has been removed from counters that are for traffic inbound from Woodlands at the Sultan Iskandar building.



“The purpose is to reduce traffic congestion resulting from drivers that need to top up their cards. The service is still available for outbound traffic from JB to Woodlands."



Photos circulating on social media on Tuesday showed notices displayed at the immigration booths, notifying commuters that the Touch n Go reload lane will be closed from Aug 13.



According to a separate memo circulated by Malaysian highway operator PLUS, top-up services in the car zone will no longer be provided.

However, top-up services in the inbound lorry and bus zones are still in operation.



“We will only aid motorists who face issues with insufficient balance on their Touch n Go cards,” the statement said.