Pakistan PM says he won't impose a new COVID-19 lockdown

LAHORE: Pakistan’s prime minister has ruled out imposing another COVID-19 lockdown, saying he does not want people to die of hunger while trying to save them from the pandemic.

Imran Khan spoke to journalists on Wednesday (Nov 25) in the eastern city of Lahore hours after authorities reported 59 new deaths from the disease, one of the country's highest tolls in a 24-hour period. More than 3,000 new cases were also reported.

Pakistan is experiencing a second wave of the virus and hospitals are being flooded with patients.

Khan urged people to strictly adhere to social distancing rules and said wearing face masks is the easiest way to contain the spread of the virus.

Khan said he did not want to shut down factories, shops and shopping malls as it could affect the country’s economy.

Pakistan has recorded 382,892 confirmed cases, including 7,803 deaths, since February when the country reported its first case.

Pakistan imposed a nationwide lockdown in March but eased restrictions in May.

