Thai prime minister sprays reporters with disinfectant

BANGKOK: Thai prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday (Mar 9) sprayed reporters with disinfectant at a weekly news conference, after getting riled up by a question.

After fielding a slew of questions from journalists in Bangkok, General Prayut was asked about a possible Cabinet reshuffle. He told the reporters to mind their own business, before grabbing a bottle of alcohol mist and dousing the front row of reporters.

The quick-tempered former army commander, who overthrew the elected government in a 2014 coup, is known for his unpredictable behaviour.

At the end of today’s weekly post-cabinet meeting presser, PM @prayutofficial was asked yet again about specific names in the next cabinet reshuffle - instead he sprays the entire first row of the press with alcohol spray... pic.twitter.com/w6mDluxQMU — Saksith Saiyasombut (@SaksithCNA) March 9, 2021

In the past, he has spoken to a media scrum while fondling the ear of one of the reporters and flung a banana peel at camera operators.

After an event in 2018 he declined to speak to the media, and instead set up a life-size cutout of himself. “Ask this guy,” he said and walked away.

