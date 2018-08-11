Young brothers drown during swimming outing with friends in Malaysia

KUANTAN, Pahang: A mother in Malaysia lost two of her sons in a drowning incident at the estuary of Sungai Balok on Friday (Aug 10).

The brothers are reported to have encountered difficulties in the water and disappeared at about 5pm.

Two friends they were with were rescued.

The brothers' mother, Wan Norhuda Wan Chik, 41, said she had a bad feeling about her two sons after a neighbour asked her to go to the beach, not far from her home.

“Upon arriving at the beach, I saw the body of Muhammad Amirul Mukminin Abu Hanifah, 11 but the body of my youngest son (Muhammad Hafizul Iman, 10 years old) had not yet been recovered," she told reporters at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital Forensic Unit.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department Deputy Director, Mohd Sani Harul, said 14 personnel from the Gebeng Fire and Rescue Station were rushed to the location after receiving the distress call at 7.03pm.

"The incident is believed to have occurred at about 5pm and the first victim (Muhammad Amirul) was found at 6pm by members of the public about 500 metres from the location of the incident.

"Meanwhile, the second victim (Muhammad Hafizul) was found at 9pm by firemen involved in the search about 100 metres from the spot where the first victim was found,” he told reporters.

Kuantan District Education officer Mohd Razali Mustafar said he will look into the insurance claims of both the victims.