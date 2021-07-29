Big tech companies to allow only vaccinated US employees into offices

NEW YORK: Big tech companies are making it mandatory for employees in the United States to get COVID-19 vaccinations before entering campuses, as the highly infectious Delta variant of the virus drives a resurgence in cases across regions.

Alphabet's Google and Facebook Inc said on Wednesday all US employees must get vaccinated to step into offices. Google is also planning to expand its vaccination drive to other regions in the coming months.

According to a Deadline report, streaming giant Netflix has also implemented a policy mandating vaccinations for the cast and crew on all its US productions.

Apple Inc plans to restore its mask requirement policy at most of its US retail stores, both for customers and staff, even if they are vaccinated, Bloomberg News reported.

Apple and Netflix did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Many tech companies including Microsoft and Uber have said they expect employees to return to office, months after pandemic-induced lockdowns forced them to shift to working from home.

In April, Salesforce said it would allow vaccinated employees to return to some of its offices.

Google also said on Wednesday it would extend its work-from-home policy through Oct 18 due to a recent rise in cases caused by the Delta variant across different regions.

"We'll continue watching the data carefully and let you know at least 30 days in advance before transitioning into our full return to office plans," the company said.

