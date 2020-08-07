China says it firmly opposes US orders against TikTok, WeChat

China says it firmly opposes US orders against TikTok, WeChat

China's foreign ministry on Friday said that it firmly opposes executive orders announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday banning U.S. transactions with the Chinese owners of messaging app WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok.

Illustration picture of Wechat and TikTok apps near China and U.S. flags
The messenger app WeChat and short-video app TikTok are seen near China and US flags in this illustration picture taken August 7, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Florence Lo)

China will defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Writing by Tony Munroe; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

