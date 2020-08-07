Tencent says 'reviewing the executive order to get a full understanding'

Tencent is "reviewing the executive order to get a full understanding", a company spokesperson said Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping bans on U.S. transactions with the Chinese tech company.

Tencent shares fell nearly 10per cent in Hong Kong after Trump's order, which goes into effect in 45 days.

(Reporting by Pei Li; editing by Jason Neely)