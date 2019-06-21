Commentary: What 2019’s graduating jobseekers need to know – four recession-proof strategies

Don’t despair in the maze of finding a job. Graduates need to believe that they have something valuable to contribute to the world, says Forest Wolf’s Crystal Lim-Lange.

SINGAPORE: Imagine that you’ve just be thrown into the midst of an immersive high-stakes game. You don’t know who the other players are. You don’t even know what the rules are.

You only have a few tips passed down randomly from other more experienced players, and some old instruction manuals which you suspect are obsolete.



You try out strategy after strategy, running through the maze, but every path seems to lead you to pitfalls, spiked pits and dead ends. You begin to despair that the game is rigged.



For many graduating students who are in the middle of their first job hunt, this nightmarish scenario is how they describe their first foray into the job market.

(Photo: Unsplash/Niklas Hamann)

Amidst the headwinds of a slowing economy and a prospective trade war, many graduates write to me every week with similar questions: They’ve submitted dozens or hundreds of applications but only received a few, if any, replies. Why isn’t their strategy working?

Firstly, I tell them that insanity is repeating the same strategy over and over again and expecting a different outcome. Let’s zoom out first to look at the terrain that we’re entering now.

We’re currently living in an era of rapid change, called the Fourth Industrial Revolution, where new factors like Artificial Intelligence, automation and disruptive technology are changing business models in every sector of the economy.

In this hyper-competitive environment where even established companies are struggling to survive, today’s graduates need more so than ever, to be strategic and proactive about their first job search.

The truth is that even the best experts will tell you that there is no sure-fire guarantee of landing the job of your dreams, unless you have platinum family connections or other massive advantages.

A jobseeker looks at recruitment advertisements during the 2018 Japan Job Fair in Seoul, South Korea, November 7, 2018. Picture taken on November 7, 2018. (Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)

But there are some navigating principles that can give you an edge. Here are four strategies that may work for you.

1. THE ‘THIRD DOOR’ STRATEGY

Imagine you’re trying to get into a nightclub.

The First Door is where 99 per cent of people try to enter, waiting patiently and hoping to get to the front of the queue.

The Second Door is the VIP door – this is where celebrities and people with connections bypass the queue and get ushered in.

What no one tells you is that there is always a Third Door. This could be an unmarked door down the alleyway where you have to crack open the window and persuade a cleaner to let you in, but whatever it looks like, there is always another way in.

I first read about this Third Door theory from Alex Banayan’s book The Third Door, where Alex as an 18-year-old freshman who set out to track down some of the world’s most successful people, such as Bill Gates, Lady Gaga, Steven Spielberg and so on, to uncover how they launched their careers.

Although their paths were all different, the stories of how they broke into their careers were very similar in one regard. All of them took the Third Door, and all of them persuaded an “inside person” to let them in, whether that meant waiting for a CEO outside the door of a shareholder meeting, volunteering to work for free, or even hiding in a toilet.

Director Steven Spielberg. (Photo: Reuters)

Steven Spielberg is a sterling example of this strategy. As the story goes, he gets on a Universal Studios tour bus one day, jumps off midway and hides in the toilet, ends up meeting someone from the industry and strikes up a conversation with Chuck Silvers, the studio’s head of editorial, who secures him a three-day pass.

Steven spends the next month behind the scenes on set, talking to actors, sound people, understanding the industry and finally landing a job through showing Silvers a 26-minute film that he had made during his time there.

The idea is to do the reverse job search. Instead of seeing what is available on job portals and tailoring yourself to meet those needs, how about getting clear about a few opportunities that really excite you and reaching out to offer something of value?

But what could I possibly offer, you ask? That brings us to point 2.

2. THE ‘OFFER A FREE SAMPLE’ STRATEGY

My favourite example of this is a lady called Nina Mufleh, popularly known as “nina4airbnb” after the website she created to convince AirBnb to hire her went viral. Nina really wanted to work for Airbnb and tried to get in touch through emails and job listings but had no luck.

Screengrab of Nina Mufleh's “nina4airbnb” website (Photo: Screengrab)

So she decide to take matters in her own hands, and created a beautifully crafted website that mirrored Airbnb’s own landing page, where she showcased her key recommendations for what Airbnb should do to increase sales, and what she could contribute to the company.



After her website garnered the attention of the internet, she was flooded with offers from various companies who were impressed by her creativity and initiative.

Nina may be an outstanding talent, but I have also seen this strategy work in everyday scenarios in Singapore. I have just hired an intern who wrote to me after carefully researching my work and included examples of a few initiatives and easy projects where she could immediately start work on and add value to.

It is not that difficult to do prior research on the company you’re applying for, obtain the contact details of a stakeholder and send them a simple proposal or a cover letter that has been customised for them.

Doing this demonstrates precisely the kind of problem-solving skills that companies are looking for and will give you an edge in the new economy.

But what if I don’t even know what sort of job I want? This brings me to strategy number 3.

Screengrab of Nina Mufleh's “nina4airbnb” website (Photo: Screengrab)

3. THE ‘SELF-AWARENESS’ STRATEGY

Research suggests that 95 per cent of people believe that they are self-aware, but only 12 to 15 per cent really are. Researcher Tasha Eurich says “That means, on a good day, about 80 per cent of people are lying to themselves – about themselves.”

Early on in your career, you will not have a lot of data points from working experience to draw conclusions from, which is why it is so important to get help with from experts. This could mean an appointment with a career coach for instance.

Whenever I speak at conferences overseas, people tell me that they envy the comprehensive array of resources that Singaporeans have at their disposal.



Sadly, most of us do not fully utilise them. The vast majority of university students do not avail themselves of the free coaching appointments that are available to them, and many Singaporeans do not know that e2i and Workforce Singapore offer free sessions available by phone, email or face to face.

And before going in for your coaching appointment, rather than asking “what job should I do?” instead reflect on “what problems am I passionately curious about solving?”.

Every job is at its heart a problem that people have grouped together to solve. What causes motivate you?

Which brings me to the final strategy.

4. THE ‘FINDING YOUR TRIBE’ STRATEGY

When you are clear about what causes interest you, find your tribe and engage with the community that already exists around these causes.

This may mean attending forums, conferences, or free public talks and panel discussions. Many public speakers and experts in these topics are valuable resources and it is common for them to stay behind after the event is over to interact with the audience.

I myself have started off giving advice to many of the passionate students who approach me after talks or connect through social media, and I have introduced a few to my connections after I have gotten to know their strengths.

A job seeker talks with a corporate recruiter as he peruses the man's resume at a job fair in Washington, June 11, 2013. (Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo)

The real question is who is willing to put their reputation on the line for you? That doesn’t mean spamming everyone you know, but creating relationships through being an engaged, valuable, consistent part of a community.

Again, think about what that may look like for you and experiment, whether that means setting up a meetup group or even just taking the first step to making regular, thoughtful comments on social media groups on the causes or sectors that you’re passionate about.

Your community or social capital is one of the most important assets you will have in your life. It is something that no company can take away from you and will never lose relevance.

These four strategies are not conventional by any means, but we are entering uncharted waters.

Today’s graduates need bigger reserves of resilience, self-awareness and adaptability than any other generation in the history of the world to thrive in the uncertain future of work.

But most importantly, they need to believe that they have something valuable to contribute to the world and not fear being different, but fear being the same as everyone else.

Crystal Lim-Lange is the CEO of future-readiness consultancy Forest Wolf and Strategic Advisor to Minerva Project University, and her upcoming book (co-written with Dr. Gregor Lim-Lange) “Deep Human- The Secret Guide to Success in the Future” is being released in August.

