From web to stage: Adrian Pang brings his Sparks character to the theatre

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was also present at the Capitol Theatre, where Sparks: The Musical commemorated DBS Bank's 50th anniversary.

SINGAPORE: Sparks, the web mini-series from DBS Bank starring Adrian Pang, took to the stage in a musical production in celebration of the bank’s 50th anniversary.

From Aug 3 to 5, Pang reprised his role as banker Chester Teo, who reminisced about his professional and personal experiences over the years.

Advertisement

At the gala event on Aug 4 at the Capitol Theatre, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivered a speech and received a commemorative S$50 note that was in circulation in 1968 as a token of appreciation from DBS. Also present were DBS pioneer S Dhanabalan, CEO Piyush Gupta and Chairman Peter Seah.

PM Lee receives a S$50 note that was in circulation in 1968 from (left) Peter Seah, Chairman of DBS and Piyush Gupta, CEO of DBS. (Photo: DBS)

“It has been an absolute joy to revisit this character, Chester Teo, on stage," said Pang, whose theatre company Pangdemonium has a history of partnership with DBS. "Singing and dancing Chester is a revelation. Also to explore and expand the DBS Sparks world, while uncovering such a rich and layered history."

Celebrating special moments of DBS' 50 year history in Sparks: The Musical. (Photo: DBS)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sparks: The Musical, which paid tribute to the bank’s pioneers and employees, capped off the first season of DBS’ Sparks, a 10-episode web series that follows the lives of a group of DBS bankers. Since its debut in 2016, the series has garnered over 150 million views, on top of marketing awards.