Beauty Fixes: How to de-crease lines and wrinkles in four weeks

If you haven't started on your skincare routine or can't get a facial appointment any sooner, CNA Lifestyle assures you it's still not too late to hold back the effects of ageing.

Fine lines due to dehydration on the skin's surface are pretty common once you hit your mid- to late-20s. The problem is, they can develop into deep-set wrinkles if you haven't started on a good skincare regimen to slow down the effects of the ageing process.

Expression lines, like marionette lines around the mouth and frown lines between the eyes – though slow in developing – can also add to your collection of lines. Once they are visible, these are almost impossible to erase, apart from a well-aimed Botox injection or fillers.

Four weeks is a short runway to achieving a smoother, less-lined complexion, but you should be able to see a visible reduction in the depth of lines, and yes, a more youthful visage.

FOUR WEEKS TO GO: START ON RETINOL AND VITAMIN C

If you aren’t already on a regular influx of the two youth-giving skincare actives – retinol and Vitamin C – it’s never too late to start. The combo has been proven to help increase skin’s production of collagen fibres, which in turn leads to firmer, plumper and smoother skin.

TRY:

ELIZABETH ARDEN RETINOL CERAMIDE CAPSULES, S$81 for 30 capsules

(Photo: Elizabeth Arden)

This new night serum contains a potent dose of stabilised retinol that penetrates deep into the skin to boost cellular renewal while you sleep.

KIEHL’S POWER-STRENGTH LINE-REDUCING CONCENTRATE, S$105

(Photo: Kiehl's)

The newly reformulated favourite from Kiehl’s now contains a whopping 12.5 per cent of two types of Vitamin C to boost collagen production and brighten skin tone, while hyaluronic acid temporarily fills up deep wrinkles.

THREE WEEKS TO GO: STRENGTHEN YOUR BARRIER

Skin lacking hydration and lipids tends to develop deep lines more quickly. Just think of mud that has been baking in the sun, forming cracks as it dries. To stave off more lines, keep your skin hydrated, nourished and ensure that your skin barrier is not compromised so it doesn’t lose precious moisture to the environment.

TRY:

DR. JART+ CERAMIDIN SERUM, S$77

(Photo: Dr Jart+)

This unctuous, deeply-moisturising serum contains five kinds of ceramides to help strengthen a weakened skin barrier.

ASTALIFT IN-FOCUS CELLATIVE SERUM, S$222 for 30ml

(Photo: Astalift)

This antioxidant-rich serum-gel protects your skin’s stem cells to get them to produce more of those healthy, newborn cells for baby-like skin.

TWO WEEKS TO GO: SPOT CORRECTION

With two weeks to go, it’s time to get harsh on wrinkles. Go for spot treatment with a specific wrinkle-correcting treatment or serum.

TRY:

CLE DE PEAU WRINKLE CORRECTING CONCENTRATE, S$230

(Photo: Cle de Peau)

This lightweight serum contains potent wrinkle-filling actives to specifically combat expression lines.

EUCERIN HYALURON FILLER OVERNIGHT TREATMENT, S$84.90

(Photo: Eucerin)

Exfoliating AHAs, hyaluronic acid and glycine saponin work together to fill in deep wrinkles from the inside and out; while re-surfacing dull, rough skin.

ONE WEEK TO GO: INSTANT FIX

TRY:

BY TERRY DENSILISS ANTI-WRINKLE SERUM FOUNDATION, S$165

(Photo: By Terry)

The silky, rich foundation glides onto dry skin and lends a soft-filter effect onto creased skin.