Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding's next Hollywood movie is just around the corner

SINGAPORE: Is it too early to talk about Henry Golding's next film?

Sure, Crazy Rich Asians is all the rage right now, but do yourself a favour and leave a slot in your Google Calendar open for the week of Sep 14 – that's when the Asian actor of the moment is making his second Hollywood appearance in just two months.

Paul Reig's A Simple Favour, which began filming in Canada around the same time as Crazy Rich Asians last year, is a mystery thriller starring Gossip Girl star Blake Lively and Pitch Perfect's Anna Kendrick.

Anna plays mum blogger Stephanie, whose mysterious best friend Emily (played by Lively) suddenly disappears. The British-Malaysian Golding plays Sean, Emily's similarly curious husband.

A Simple Favour is based on the Darcey Bell novel.

