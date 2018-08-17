Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding's next Hollywood movie is just around the corner

He stars alongside Gossip Girl's Blake Lively and Pitch Perfect's Anna Kendrick.

Henry Golding Blake Lively A Simple Favour
Henry Golding stars alongside Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick in A Simple Favour. (Photos: Twitter/A Simple Favour)
By Hidayah Salamat
SINGAPORE: Is it too early to talk about Henry Golding's next film?

Sure, Crazy Rich Asians is all the rage right now, but do yourself a favour and leave a slot in your Google Calendar open for the week of Sep 14 – that's when the Asian actor of the moment is making his second Hollywood appearance in just two months. 

Paul Reig's A Simple Favour, which began filming in Canada around the same time as Crazy Rich Asians last year, is a mystery thriller starring Gossip Girl star Blake Lively and Pitch Perfect's Anna Kendrick. 

Anna plays mum blogger Stephanie, whose mysterious best friend Emily (played by Lively) suddenly disappears. The British-Malaysian Golding plays Sean, Emily's similarly curious husband. 

A Simple Favour is based on the Darcey Bell novel. 

Source: CNA/hs

