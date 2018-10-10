The Capitol Kempinski and other new hotels in Singapore for your year-end staycation

These beautiful hotels are all located in the city centre and are housed in heritage or conservation buildings.

Singapore, if you enjoy your staycations – and we know you do, according to this recent survey – you’re in for a treat.

Over the next three months, there will be three new properties where you can bed down for the night, the weekend, or, what the heck, the whole week.

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore began operations on Oct 1, while Six Senses Maxwell will welcome its first guests on Dec 1. The third, as-yet-unnamed property will take the place of the former Naumi Liora on Keong Saik Road, and will open in Jan 2019.

The bathroom of the Heritage Suite in Capitol Kempinski features a dramatic archway. (Photo: The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore)

All three hotels are located in the city centre, and are housed in heritage or conservation buildings. This gives them a unique, historic appeal as compared to a new build.

Capitol Kempinski, for instance, features design elements inspired by the Art Deco era of the early 20th century, when Capitol Building was built. With its Italian marble floors, high corniced ceilings, dramatic archways and grand windows with panoramic views of the skyline, it’s almost certain that a stay here will provide many Instagram-worthy moments.

The view from the Terrace Room of Capitol Kempinski overlooks the city skyline. (Photo: The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore)

Likewise for Six Senses Maxwell. The sister property to Six Senses Duxton, housed in a restored 19th century building on Murray Street, picked up an Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) Architectural Heritage Award in 2010. Among its more unique features are French windows that open out onto balconies overlooking Maxwell Road – pretty perches from which to have your morning cuppa or a sundowner.

Six Senses Maxwell is housed in a 19th-century building with a distinctive red brick-and-white plaster facade. (Photo: Six Senses)

On nearby Keong Saik Road, the unnamed hotel – which is currently under renovation – is owned by 8M Real Estate, a property development firm with a vested interest in conservation properties (they own 42 such properties in the CBD). The row of 10 shophouses, which has the second storey facade painted turquoise, has one tenant at the moment, restaurant-bar The Guild.

When the hotel opens in January, it will have 60 guestrooms, 8M founder Ashish Manchharam told CNA Lifestyle.

8M's as-yet-unnamed hotel occupies 10 adjoining shophouses along Keong Saik Road. (Photo: Aaron De Silva)

Meanwhile, Capitol Kempinski has 157 guestrooms and suites across eight room categories. Expect spacious living areas, luxurious bathrooms with freestanding bathtubs, Sonos audio systems and complimentary non-alcoholic drinks from the minibar.

Plus, guests in suites receive a complimentary daily gourmet breakfast, making the idea of an indulgent, vegging out weekend very tempting.

Foodies can also look forward to the December opening of a signature restaurant conceived by a three-starred Michelin chef. No further details are available as yet.

The property marks Geneva-based Kempinski Hotels’ first foray into Singapore, with opening rates starting at S$568++.

Over at the 120-room Six Senses Maxwell, guests can expect plush, eclectic interiors, courtesy of French architect and designer Jacques Garcia. Garcia is the man behind such projects as The Vagabond Club on Syed Alwi Road in Singapore; La Mamounia in Marrakech, Morocco; and Hotel Costes in Paris.

The Terrace room at Six Senses Maxwell. (Photo: Six Senses)

Playing up the heritage allure are the hotel’s F&B concepts. Murray Terrace, for instance, will offer classic brasserie cuisine, while Cook & Tras will showcase traditional Straits Chinese fare. Adding to the old world charm is spirits bar Garcha’s – named after hotel owner Satinder Garcha – where guests will be able to enjoy their spirits served tableside from an after-dinner drinks trolley.

Bookings can be made at the hotel’s website. Rates start at S$330++.