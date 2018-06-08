In pictures: 8 Singapore national monuments get a Lego makeover

The National Heritage Board’s year-long travelling exhibition features models of sites such as the former Tanjong Pagar Railway Station and Jurong Town Hall.

SINGAPORE: How do you cram iconic Singapore landmarks such as the former Tanjong Pagar Railway Station, the Sultan Mosque and Jurong Town Hall under one roof? Why, recreate them as Lego models, of course.

The National Heritage Board (NHB) unveiled a travelling exhibition featuring miniature models of eight monuments at the National Library Building yesterday (Jun 7).

Organised by the board’s Preservation of Sites and Monuments division, Building History: Monuments In Bricks and Blocks also features the Central Fire Station, Nanyang University Library, National Museum of Singapore, St Andrew’s Cathedral and Thian Hock Keng temple.

The year-long exhibit will be up at the National Library until Jun 30, before traveling to the different libraries in Marine Parade, Jurong, Tampines, Ang Mo Kio, Sengkang and Choa Chu Kang.

“We hope to showcase our monuments in a fun and accessible manner, make them more appealing to children and youth, and in doing so, cultivate the next generation of monument lovers,” said Alvin Tan, Assistant Chief Executive (Policy & Community), NHB.

The monuments, which were constructed using over 110,000 toy bricks by artists from My Little Brick Shop, were chosen for their diverse architectural styles.

From now until Jun 30, visitors can also stand a chance to win Lego models by guessing the number of bricks used to build the largest model, the Sultan Mosque. They can upload a photo of the model on their personal Facebook or Instagram accounts, along with their guess and hashtags #BuildingHistorySG #librarysg.

Just how accurate to detail are these Lego models? Compare and find out.

1. SULTAN MOSQUE

This version of the Sultan Mosque was built in 1932 to replace the original structure from the 1920s. (Photo: National Heritage Board)

The Sultan Mosque. (Photo: National Heritage Board)

2. THIAN HOCK KENG TEMPLE

The Thian Hock Kheng Temple, build in 1842, is one of the oldest Chinese temples in Singapore. (Photo: National Heritage Board)

The Thian Hock Keng temple. (Photo: National Heritage Board)

3. JURONG TOWN HALL

The modernist Jurong Town Hall was built in 1974. (Photo: National Heritage Board)

Jurong Town Hall. (Photo: National Heritage Board)

4. CENTRAL FIRE STATION

Built in 1909, the Central Fire Station is the country's oldest surviving fire station and is still active today. (Photo: National Heritage Board)

The Central Fire Station. (Photo: National Heritage Board)

5. FORMER TANJONG PAGAR RAILWAY STATION

The former Tanjong Pagar Railway Station, with its Art Deco design, was built in 1931. (Photo: National Heritage Board)

The former Tanjong Pagar Railway Station. (Photo: National Heritage Board)

6. ST. ANDREW'S CATHEDRAL

The St. Andrew's Cathedral, built in 1861, is the oldest surviving Anglican place of worship in Singapore. (Photo: National Heritage Board)

St. Andrew's Cathedral. (Photo: National Heritage Board)

7. FORMER NANYANG UNIVERSITY LIBRARY

The former Nanyang University Library, built in 1955, is now home to the Chinese Heritage Centre. (Photo: National Heritage Board)

The former Nanyang University Library. (Photo: National Heritage Board)

8. NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE

The National Museum of Singapore building was built in 1887. (Photo: National Heritage Board)

The National Museum of Singapore. (Photo: National Heritage Board)

