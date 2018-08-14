1MDB-linked aircraft parked at Seletar Airport, no formal request from Malaysia seeking return: Police

SINGAPORE: An aircraft that is the subject of ongoing investigations related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) is parked at Seletar Airport, the Singapore police said on Tuesday (Aug 14).

The police have not received any formal request from Malaysian authorities seeking the return of the aircraft, they added.



This comes after aviation services firm Jet Aviation said on Monday that a private jet owned by Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho - also known as Jho Low - was currently in Singapore.



Jho Low bought the Bombardier Global 5000 jet for US$35.4 million in 2010 using funds allegedly taken from 1MDB, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) has said.



Jet Aviation said on Monday a Bombardier Global 5000 with the same registration number as the one identified by DOJ was at its facility at Seletar Airport in Singapore.



Malaysia is seeking to repossess the aircraft, with the country's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad saying earlier this week that "we have to bring it back".



Low is wanted by Malaysian authorities as part of investigations into the scandal-plagued 1MDB state fund founded by former prime minister Najib Razak.

