2 men charged over assault on man at cemetery that left him with grievous injuries

SINGAPORE: Two men are accused of assaulting a man with weapons at a cemetery on Sunday (May 10), leaving him with wounds including facial lacerations, puncture wounds on his legs and a deformity on his arm.

Andre Chen Si'En, 29, and Gervan Wong Jun Heng, 24, were charged on Tuesday with one count each of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by common intention to Douglas Wong Wei Hao.

According to charge sheets, the attack took place at about 3am at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery on Sunday.

Chen is accused of using a knuckleduster to punch the head and body of the victim, while Wong allegedly used a metal baton to attack his head and body.

The alleged assault left the victim with injuries including: A 4cm laceration on his head, a cut forehead, swollen lips, multiple abrasions on both arms, a deformity in his left arm, as well as multiple abrasions, puncture wounds and lacerations on both legs.

The police said in an earlier statement that they were alerted at 5.40am to a case of a 30-year-old man who was found with multiple injuries including head lacerations and a fractured hand at Bishan Street 12. The charge sheets did not indicate how the victim ended up in Bishan following the attack in Choa Chu Kang.

He was taken to hospital while conscious, and the police identified the two perpetrators and arrested them within 10 hours of the report being lodged.

If found guilty of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means, the two men can be jailed for life, or up to 15 years and fined or caned.

Both men were remanded for investigations.

Gervan Wong faces more than 20 other charges, that he was handed before Tuesday's case.

These include: Hitting a man at Studio M Hotel with an extendable baton in a hotel room, slashing two men with a knife with several other accomplices, drug consumption and traffic offences.

The police said they do not tolerate "such brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law".

Both men will return to court on May 19.