2019 school year to start on Jan 2, end on Nov 15

SINGAPORE: The 2019 school year for all primary and secondary schools under the Ministry of Education (MOE) will start on Wednesday, Jan 2 and end on Friday, Nov 15, the ministry announced on Wednesday (Aug 15).

Students in their first year at junior colleges and at the Millennia Institute will start on Friday, Feb 1, while the rest of the students will start school on Monday, Jan 7.

The four vacation periods next year are as follows:

In addition, there will be three scheduled school holidays in 2019:

