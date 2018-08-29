Conclusion for Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership ‘finally in sight’: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Negotiations for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) have reached a “critical stage” and a conclusion is “finally in sight”, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday (Aug 29).

When concluded, it will be the world’s largest trading bloc, covering a third of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP) with tangible benefits to the region and its partners, Mr Lee added as he spoke at the opening ceremony of the 50th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ (AEM) Meeting and Related Meetings.

Singapore, which is the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) chair this year, is hosting the annual series of meetings from Tuesday to Saturday at the Shangri-La Hotel.

In his speech, Mr Lee said regional economic cooperation and integration is key for ASEAN to realise its potential.

This includes pressing on with the implementation of the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) Blueprint 2025, as well as supporting an open and inclusive multilateral system amid growing trade tensions.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing at the opening ceremony with officials and diplomats from ASEAN. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

Escalating trade friction between the US and its trading partners has put the rules-based multilateral trading system, which has underpinned ASEAN’s growth and prosperity, under pressure, he said.

At the same time, each ASEAN member state is subject to different pulls and pressures from bigger powers.

“In these circumstances, all the more members must stay united and strive to maintain our cohesion and effectiveness,” said Mr Lee.

ASEAN has exerted significant effort to make progress on RCEP, which builds upon the existing 5 ASEAN Plus One Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) to strengthen economic linkages and enhance trade and investment flows.

“Of course, given the diversity of RCEP’s members, we all have to make trade-offs and compromises. But we should weigh these against the significant strategic and economic value of the RCEP,” Mr Lee said.

“The RCEP negotiations have continued for some time, and have now reached a critical stage. After a great deal of work, the possibility of substantively concluding the RCEP negotiations is finally in sight.”

Describing the conclusion as “an important signal to the world”, Mr Lee urged RCEP countries to “take a long term view, keep up the momentum, engage constructively and with maximum flexibility” for the trade pact to be delivered this year.

Mr Lee also stressed on the importance of pressing on with regional economic integration and fully implementing the AEC Blueprint 2025.

“This will enable ASEAN businesses to operate more seamlessly across the region, and make our companies, and economies, more competitive globally,” he said.

ASEAN CANNOT BE DISTRACTED BY POLICY U-TURNS ELSEWHERE: CHAN CHUN SING

Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing echoed similar sentiments in his welcome remarks.

He said Singapore’s ASEAN chairmanship comes at a critical juncture as further steps are taken to shape ASEAN into a "cohesive organisation capable of adapting to a more complex and uncertain global environment, and an economic bloc that is prepared to capitalise on future opportunities".

There has been progress, said Mr Chan.

Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing speaking at the event on Wednesday (Aug 29). (Photo: Tang See Kit)

For instance, the development of the ASEAN digital space and a transition to the “live” operation of the ASEAN Single Window in January 2018 for five exchange-ready member states.

ASEAN leaders have also agreed to work on the Digital Trade Standards Cooperation Initiative - a joint development by ASEAN and Australia which will drive the development of seamless digital connectivity in the region, said Mr Chan.

"These achievements are testament to ASEAN’s unwavering vision and commitment to create a more integrated AEC for the continued prosperity of our businesses and people," he said.

ASEAN must continue to build on these successes, and cannot afford to be distracted by "recent policy U-turns elsewhere", Mr Chan added.