Asian Games: Singapore sailing duo secure gold with a racing day to spare  

JAKARTA: Singapore sailing’s skiff 49erFX pair Cecilia Low and Kimberly Lim secured the country’s first sailing gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games on Wednesday (Aug 29).



At the end of the fifth day of racing, the pair were ranked first out of five teams having won all their 14 races so far.



As of Wednesday evening, Lim and Low have posted a score of 11 points, an insurmountable lead over their closest competitors, India’s Gautham Varsha and Shervegar Sweta, who had 30 points.



The points gap has allowed the Singapore pair to lock first place with one more race day to spare.



The sixth and final day of racing will be held on Friday.

