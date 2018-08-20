Asian Games: Singapore win first medal with men's swimming relay bronze

JAKARTA: Team Singapore opened its medal account for the 2018 Asian Games on Monday (Aug 20) after the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team bagged bronze.

The quartet of Joseph Schooling, Quah Zheng Wen, Danny Yeo and Jonathan Tan clocked 7:14.15s to finish third at the Gelaro Bung Karno (GBK) aquatic centre in Jakarta.



Japan came in first and China clinched the silver.

The Singapore team clocked 7:26.62s in the heats on Monday morning to finish third out of 10 teams and qualify for the final.



Tan, 16, is competing at the Asian Games for the first time.



Veteran swimmer Yeo, 28, was part of the quartet who clocked 7:25.46s to clinch bronze at the previous edition of the Games in Incheon.