Bangladeshi charged with attempted armed robbery on Boon Lay pawn shop

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old Bangladeshi man who tried to rob a pawn shop outside Boon Lay MRT station last week was charged with attempted armed robbery on Friday (Aug 3).

Sheikh Md Razan was also charged with an offence of exhibiting an imitation firearm while he was trying to rob the shop on Jul 28. He was charged via teleconference.

Advertisement

At about 4.30pm on Saturday, Razan allegedly tried to rob the ValueMax pawnshop at 301 Boon Lay Way while wearing a pink turban.



According to charge sheets, he was allegedly armed with a cleaver with a 21cm-long blade when trying to rob the shop's branch manager Ng Yah Ching of cash.

He also allegedly exhibited a black gun-like object to Mr Ng, 48, putting him in fear of death, the charge sheets added.



SUSPECT SAYS HE WAS "DRUNK"

Advertisement

Advertisement

Razan told the court on Friday, via an interpreter, that he was "drunk at the time".

"Your honour, I did not show them any knife or any gun, but I only showed them the bomb," he added.



He fled after throwing an object on the counter that he claimed to be a bomb, but really contained only electrical components.

Razan had previously been working as a construction worker and had overstayed since December last year.



He was arrested on Wednesday in Muscat Street, and the police said he went to great lengths to conceal his identity and cover his tracks.



If convicted of attempted armed robbery, he can be jailed for between two years and seven years, and receive at least 12 strokes of the cane.

If found guilty of exhibiting an imitation firearm when committing a scheduled offence - in this case robbery - he can be jailed for up to 10 years and punished with at least three strokes of the cane.

His case will be heard again next week.