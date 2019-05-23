5 children in Singapore sexually abused by Australian paedophile who was employed by local company

SINGAPORE: Australian paedophile Boris Kunsevitsky sexually abused five children in Singapore on three occasions, according to court documents seen by CNA.

Kunsevitsky, 53, pleaded guilty in a Melbourne court on Tuesday (May 21) to abusing dozens of children for more than a decade and producing child pornography material where he induced a child to have sex with another child.

He is facing 59 charges relating to child sexual abuse, including having sex with a child, making child pornography material, inducing a child to have sex with another child, persistent sexual abuse of a child, and importing child pornography material.

The court documents showed the offences involved 44 child victims, including five victims who resided in Singapore, where he was previously based.

The court was told on Monday and Tuesday that Kunsevitsky grew up in Russia before migrating to Australia with his family when he was 12. He moved to Singapore in the 2000s.



He was employed by Singapore beauty firm Esthemedica, where he was a director. The company told CNA on Wednesday it had not known about his crimes and they were speaking to him as recently as last Friday about business plans.

Of his 44 victims, 36 were aged between 10 years old and 15 years old at the time of the offences, and eight were aged between 16 years old and 17 years old.

The majority of the offences occurred when Kunsevitsky travelled to the Philippines and on three occasions when he travelled to Singapore. One victim was in Indonesia, the court documents showed.

Details of the children and others affected by this case have been redacted by court order to protect the victims.



Singapore-based Australian Boris Kunsevitsky, 52, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court of Victoria to sexually abusing dozens of children. (Photo: Facebook/thammyquoctebally)

On May 26, 2017, charges against him were first issued in Australia while he was overseas. When he returned to Australia on Sep 4, 2017, he was arrested by police and was subsequently diagnosed with paedophiliac disorder.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was in touch with Australian authorities regarding the matter.

"When required, SPF will act and render the necessary assistance within the ambit of our laws and international obligations," the force said in a statement.

PERSISTENT SEXUAL ABUSE

The prosecution said there were three main categories of offending, including maintaining a sexual relationship with a child in Melbourne, child sex offending outside Australia and creating films of the sexual abuse.

Court documents showed that Kunsevitsky maintained a sexual relationship with a child in Melbourne between Jan 1, 2004 and Oct 31, 2005. The child was aged between 13 and 15 years old at the time.

He also engaged in sexual intercourse or sexual conduct with children outside of Australia. In some cases, he induced or caused other children to engage in sex with each other in his presence.

Between Jun 11, 2010 and Jun 16, 2011, and again between Feb 20, 2013 and Jun 11, 2013, Kunsevitsky engaged in “persistent sexual abuse” of five children outside of Australia.

Each charge of persistent sexual abuse involved at least three separate instances of abuse. In some occasions, it included up to 10 separate instances of sexual abuse against the same child.

He also produced 55 images depicting his sexual abuse of the Melbourne child.

Internationally, between May 18, 2010 and Apr 28, 2015, he created more than 1,000 photographs and videos depicting children engaged in sexual activity with each other, under his direction, or pictures and films of him sexually abusing the children.

When he was arrested in September 2017, he was in possession of five electronic devices, the court documents show.

More than 35,000 images and 4,800 videos, depicting child exploitation material, were found in those devices.

Kunsevitsky has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.

