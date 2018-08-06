ComfortDelGro launches on-demand bus booking app

SINGAPORE: ComfortDelGro on Monday (Aug 6) launched an on-demand booking app for commuters looking to book a ride on its bus services.

The app, called CDGBus OnDemand, guarantees a seat for commuters who successfully book a ride on a premium bus service.

ComfortDelGro said in its media release that the service is similar to one that its sister company in Australia, CDC NSW, has already launched.

Commuters will be able to make multiple bookings up to 24 hours in advance and can do so for multiple passengers. They can also store regular pick-up and drop-off points as "Favourites" in their app for quicker bookings in the future.

Bookings will be confirmed once payments are made through debit or credit card. The app will also allow commuters to track the status of the bus prior to its arrival.



ComfortDelGro said it will make the popular Tanjong Rhu to Shenton Way premium service available through the app for starters.

The service operates from Mondays to Fridays and offers eight trips during morning peak hours from 7.45am to 9.15am, as well as six trips during the evening peak hours between 6pm and 8pm.

Buses are scheduled to arrive at intervals of between 10 and 20 minutes, and passengers can board the bus from designated pick-up points along the service route.

Commuters will be charged S$5 per trip. If a bus is oversubscribed, priority will be given to commuters who had booked a ride via the app while the rest will have to wait for the next available bus.

Mr Pang Weng Heng, CEO of ComfortDelBro Bus said it "makes sense" for the company to launch the new service with the "wide proliferation of smartphones" for the convenience of its commuters.

"It gives them the assurance of a ride with the affordability of a bus ride. We plan to roll out more services on the app going forward," added Mr Pang.

The app launch comes after a series of acquisitions in recent months made by ComfortDelGro. The company had announced in April that it will acquire the private bus chartering assests of AZ Bus for S$10.25 million in one of the largest deals in the local bus charter industry.

More recently, it announced it will also acquire the private bus chartering assets of Ric-Tat Travel & Coach Services and its associated companies.

